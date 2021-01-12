Have a little Faith! Nketsi sets tongues wagging with new mag pics

Reality TV star and influencer Faith Nketsi set social media alight this past week when images of her Moziak magazine cover shoot were revealed.

In the chosen cover, Nketsi can be seen wearing nothing but some gold panties, a bejewelled bra and a series of intricately placed jewellery covering all the right spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi)

The cover was revealed on the same day that season two of her MTV reality show, Have Faith, was set to come to an end.

In the feature, she speaks to the magazine about the journey of the second season and why she doesn’t consider herself a “celeb”.

If the cover isn’t enough to make your head spin, this sizzling behind-the-scenes video is bound to get the job done.

Fans were awestruck with the images and video, and showered Nketsi with praise.

“You have a beautiful body, Faith,” tweeted Bonolo Lebona while her Instagram comments were filled with countless flame emojis.

