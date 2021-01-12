Adorable! Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa’s daughter goes to school and she’s too cute

Where did the time go? Gospel singer Kelly Khumalo has posted sweet pictures of her six-year-old daughter’s first day at school.

Thingo is her daughter with late former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

The Empini hitmaker recently, through her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo, gave viewers insight into her private life and her two children, Christian and Thingo.

Her life has been embroiled in controversy due to her alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

In 2020, the case was brought back into the spotlight after Police Minister Bheki Cele said police had arrested five suspects in the murder case

In November, Magdalene Moonsamy – her attorney – denied that Khumalo knew any of the five suspects who appeared at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with Meyiwa’s murder.

This after leaked documents doing the rounds on social media suggested police were investigating Khumalo’s involvement in Meyiwa’s death. Khumalo has denied any involvement.

Posting a video alongside Thingo dressed in her school uniform, Khumalo couldn’t contain her excitement, asking her camera-shy little girl if she was excited and reassuring her that she looked gorgeous.

She captioned it: “The beginning of a very bright and highly blessed future #ThingoLweNkosazane.”

