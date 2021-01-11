Trevor Noah, here’s what R420 million can buy you in SA

Daily Show host Trevor Noah made headlines recently, not for his punchlines, but rather for his luxury property buy in Bel Air, California.

A video showed Noah’s exclusive purchase in the ultra-rich neighbourhood of Bel-Air, reportedly costing $27.5 million (R420,000,000).





The mansion has 11 bedrooms, a wine cellar, a spa, a screening room, a rooftop terrace, an outdoor bar and an infinity pool.

The reported purchase by Noah quickly become a hot topic on social media, with many congratulating the star while others wondered why he did not use the money to help the less fortunate.

That is a conversation for another day, but we were wondering what R420 million could buy, property wise, in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Top 10 luxury apartment complexes in South Africa

It comes as no surprise that the suburb Clifton makes a few appearances.

What R420 million can buy in South Africa for the ultra-rich

Four-bedroom apartment in Clifton, Cape Town

Sale price: R120 million

This extravagant, double-volume penthouse in Eventide is suited for those looking for a top-class property and it has plenty of views of Moses Beach

It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a three-door garage and a private 20m heated swimming pool.

Three-bedroom penthouse in Umhlanga Rocks, KwaZulu-Natal

Sale price: R40 million

With plenty of sea views, the three-tier apartment with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathroom is equipped with a first lounge that opens onto an 86m square terrace with a jacuzzi, allowing you to soak up the warm sun overlooking the Umhlanga Main Beach.

Eight-bedroom apartment in Clifton, Cape Town

Sale price: R170 million

Yes, that is the correct price. This gigantic eight-bedroom apartment in the popular and wealthy suburb of Clifton can easily double as a resort.

The double-storey apartment has special amenities such as a temperature-controlled wine cellar, two guest powder rooms, as well as two spacious en-suite bedrooms.

Five bedroom house in Sandhurst, Johannesburg

Sale price: R65 million

With a 10-car garage, amazing views of the Magaliesberg mountains and Sandton, the home has an elevator from the garage to the first floor. It is marketed as a perfect family home, with large amounts of outdoor space.

The three-storey home is great for entertaining guests, with patio, rim-flow pool and pool deck.

Five-bedroom game farm lodge in Skukuza, Mpumalanga

Cost: R23 million

A totally different buy that over time, will give you your money back.

This luxury Kruger National Park lodge epitomises indoor-outdoor living, surrounded by uninterrupted views of the expansive riverfront where hippos come to play.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.