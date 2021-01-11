It’s ‘Instagram official’: Micheal B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are an item

After months of speculation, socialite and influencer Lori Harvey and actor Micheal B. Jordan have confirmed their relationship by going “Instagram official.”

Harvey kicked off the week by taking to Instagram to share a photo of some polaroid pictures of herself and Jordan looking completely smitten with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Jordan also posted the photos on his own Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Rumours about their relationship began swirling back in November 2020 when they were reportedly spotted travelling together.

The rumours gained traction around New Year’s Eve when they were spotted together once again.

The act of posting each other on their respective Instagram accounts has been considered to be a big deal as both parties have rarely publicly “claimed” their previous partners.

While Jodran’s dating history has remained private over the years, Harvey has been linked to public figures like rapper Future, Dutch and Ghanian footballer Memphis Depay (whom she was engaged to), rapper and businessman Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, singer Trey Songz and Bu Thiam (Akon’s younger brother) to name a few.

Jordan’s most high profile partners to date include the likes of model Cindy Bruna, actress Catherine Paiz, actress Kiki Layne and musician Snoh Alegra.

Harvey is the stepdaughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

