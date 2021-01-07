Twitter freaks out over DBN Gogo’s politically-connected family tree

What started out as a chat about Covid-19 statistics and public gatherings quickly became a conversation about family trees and political connections when a keen-eyed Twitter user pointed out that popular DJ, DBN Gogo (pronounced Deben Gogo) is the daughter of South African Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe.

Mining magnate and businesswoman, Bridgette Radebe, is her stepmother.

On Wednesday evening, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize shocked the nation with the day’s Covid-19 stats, declaring that over 21,000 new cases had been discovered after testing efforts had also been ramped up.

“Coz I thought yal said it was groove taking us to top,” tweeted DBN Gogo, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe.

She quickly deleted the tweet and deleted another in which she is alleged to have said that the “incubation period” had passed.

Leading epidemiologist DBN Gogo (MBChB, Moja Cafe) said the 10 day incubation period has passed. https://t.co/MO9Vdp8Ja5 — Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) January 6, 2021

News of her lineage has split the timeline, leading to the DJ topping Twitter trend lists on Thursday.

On the one hand, people are commending her for getting ahead without the family name while others have insisted that whether or not she used the family name, the mere fact that she is from a well off family gave her the head start many could only dream of.

Just because DBN Gogo didn’t use her fathers name to get ahead doesn’t mean she didn’t use the resources afforded to her. pic.twitter.com/Wa9heV5uOl — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 7, 2021

Only finding out now that DBN Gogo is Jeff Radebe’s daughter… she really worked for herself without using her parent’s identity, I love that for her — Views (@Xhosa_Goddess) January 7, 2021

Here’s what I love about DBN Gogo’s family relations coming out. This hun has grinded so hard to be where she is. She’s of the dopest DJs in the country and you can’t even dispute that. Her sets BANG. She’s paid her dues and earned her roses. Periodt. Respect her. — UNKLE KEN. (@iamunkleken) January 7, 2021

There are also those arguing that her position of privilege (and career as a DJ) has coloured her view of the pandemic and the need for certain government interventions.

???????????????????? DBN Gogo is the president’s niece but she’s telling US that the govt is using groove as a scapegoat ??? Why ungayibhali kwiFamily WhatsApp group ntombi? ???? — Nasiphi (@sipzandthingz) January 7, 2021

Ramaphosa watching your groove videos on DBN Gogo ‘s whatsapp status pic.twitter.com/zEyzACmszN — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) January 7, 2021

I can’t believe DBN Gogo was talented and y’all vibed with her mixes, her style and attitude right up til the point that y’all found out who her dad is. Then you changed up?! ???????? Disagree with what she said at the witching hour, earlier, but don’t lie man. — Ms Party ????️‍???? (@Olwee) January 7, 2021

Dbn Gogo’s mom is one of the richest women in SA, her dad is a minister, her uncle the president & her other uncle is the shadow president and the richest black SAn. Our problems are not the same. She’ll be one of the first people to have access to the vaccine. — Kangaroo Court Reporter (@_afro_politan) January 7, 2021

Another sore point for some of her fans and followers is the fact that they no longer consider her a Durban native after finding out that she grew up in Pretoria and Europe.

Rest under this Tweet if you also thought “DBN Gogo” is from DBN pic.twitter.com/Wls5kmpdeK — LolithaShosha (@LolithaShosha) January 7, 2021

“DBN Gogo” is not from Durban ????????? pic.twitter.com/0r5mRy7EOL — Ashley Serakalala (@Ashseraka2) January 7, 2021

DBN Gogo has been actively tweeting since Thursday morning and took some time to remind people that she’s a hard worker. This after spending most of her morning liking and sharing tweets which argued that she did not use her family name to get to where she is today.

One thing about me. I work my butt off. Period — uMaka Mah ???????? (@DBNGOGO) January 7, 2021

I get it from my mother. — uMaka Mah ???????? (@DBNGOGO) January 7, 2021

Lol it doesn’t. There’s a video on my YouTube that explains. But I am from Durban. I can’t believe people are trying to take that away from me ???? — uMaka Mah ???????? (@DBNGOGO) January 7, 2021

