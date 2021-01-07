Sarah Langa counts down the days to her divorce

Despite reports that her husband, Jehan Mackay, had issued her with a divorce summons in early 2020, influencer Sarah Langa has still been legally married for the last year or so.

Initial reports of the couples’ intention to split had confused the influencer’s fans and followers, leading many to believe that the process had been finalised and that she was legally single.

However, Langa cleared the air during an Instagram story Q&A session on Tuesday.

“You’re married?” asked one of her followers, to which Langa replied “legally, yes. But I won’t be in a few days”.

This prompted another fan to ask if Langa still believed in marriage.

“Yes! And best believe I will get married again,” declared Langa in response.

Sarah Langa’s advice for divorced women

Another fan took the opportunity to pick Langa’s brain for some wisdom on life after divorce.

“Divorce is not easy, it feels like losing a best friend. It’s like mourning a best friend’s death to you but also witnessing that same friend’s life through a window without you,” reflected Langa.

“The world punishes women for divorces and there is still so much stigma attached to being a divorcee. You lose all your married friends. There’s this constant unwanted pity that follows you everywhere you go, the feeling of being alone sucks and not to mention the men that have been waiting on the sidelines for the opportunity to take advantage, to prey on your vulnerability,” she added.

Langa advised all women to never stay in a toxic marriage but added that they should make sure to walk away privately when they gather the strength to leave.

“Secure your support structure to protect yourself from the above. Once you have dealt with the challenges and accepted the divorce, open yourself up to your new amazing life and leave the past behind,” she concluded.

According to Sunday World, Mackay filed for divorce in September 2019 after just two years and 10 months of marriage. This news broke in March 2020, however.

Mackay is said to have become disillusioned with their relationship due to Langa’s obsession with social media.

Langa has, over the years, built a career as a social media influencer.

She has since moved on and seems to have publicly declared a relationship with American actor and model, Redaric Williams.

