Is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage over?

The insider added: “It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye but it’s over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.”

The past year saw the couple in a few uncomfortable situations, like when Kanye implied that Kim had had an affair with rapper Meek Mill in an erratic Twitter rant, adding that he’d been trying to divorce her in 2018.

He also called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un”, a play on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Jenner is known as the matriarch who is the powerhouse behind the Kardashian brand. The tweets have since been deleted and West later apologised.

The rapper ran for president in 2020 and in an emotional public speech, revealed intimate details about him and his wife considering abortion with their first pregnancy while she was carrying daughter North.

He stated: “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to. She stood up, and she protected that child.”

It has been reported that the rapper suffers from bipolar disorder.