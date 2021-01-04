Celebs & viral 4.1.2021 12:44 pm

Condolences pour in following musician Kori Moraba’s passing

Citizen reporter
Kori Moraba. Picture: Screenshot

‘Ntate Kori Moraba’s passing marks the end of an era which created timeless memories,’ says Mthethwa.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to legendary musician Kori Moraba, who died on Saturday night.

Moraba, known for his 1971 hit song Tswang-tswang-tswang, among others, died from Covid-19 complications at the Netcare Bouganville Hospital in Pretoria West, at the age of 73.

Condolences have been pouring in following the news of his passing, and Mthethwa posted a message on Twitter.

These were some of the tributes on social media:

