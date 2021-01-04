Condolences pour in following musician Kori Moraba’s passing

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to legendary musician Kori Moraba, who died on Saturday night.

Moraba, known for his 1971 hit song Tswang-tswang-tswang, among others, died from Covid-19 complications at the Netcare Bouganville Hospital in Pretoria West, at the age of 73.

Condolences have been pouring in following the news of his passing, and Mthethwa posted a message on Twitter.

Watch: Today we pay tribute to Iconic Setswana contemporary musician, Ntate Kori Moraba who released the classic wedding song “Tswang Tswang Tswang” 50 years ago. Ntate Kori Moraba’s passing marks the end of an era which created timeless memories that we will forever cherish. pic.twitter.com/CqtfTiEO3M — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 4, 2021

These were some of the tributes on social media:

We are sad to learn of the passing of Setswana contemporary musician, Kori Moraba. He died of COVID-19 related complications. He was 73-years-old. pic.twitter.com/MdR03h69Qt — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) January 3, 2021

The @Our_DA mourns the death of legendary South African musician Ntate Kori Moraba.We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends & loved ones that Kori leaves behind .May his souls rest in peace #RIPNtateMoraba

I will remember him with his song????????????

Kenale Modisa ???????? pic.twitter.com/sUcxdLD67a — People’s servant (@tsepomhlongo) January 3, 2021

South Africa’s well known Setswana contemporary musician Kori Moraba has passed. Bagaka Radio would like to extend condolences to the family and tribute to his music, alongside Mahotella Queens Babsy Mlangeni, Setswana group singers, & Joyce Mogatusi from 12:00 – 15:00 today. pic.twitter.com/jC5YSB6bY6 — Bagaka Radio (@BagakaRadio) January 4, 2021

Yet another bright cultural star has been extinguished by Covid-19. Kori Moraba is gone. May his family and friends find solace in the knowledge that their loss is deeply shared. Farewell, Kori, son of Moraba. Through your music, you made our days glow with joy and happiness. — Letlapa Mphahlele (@LetlapaMphahlel) January 4, 2021

