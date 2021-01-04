SA reacts to news of former ‘True Love’ editor Dorah Sitole’s passing

Celebrities and fans alike have been left in disbelief after hearing that South African chef and author Dorah Sitole had died.

Her family confirmed that she had died at a hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Award winning author and former food editor at True Love magazine Dora Sitole has passed away. Her family has confirmed she died at a hospital in Johannesburg yesterday. #RIPDoraSitole pic.twitter.com/kmuNTOFOdL — Kaya FM News (@KayaNews) January 4, 2021

Kaya FM’s host Thabo Mokwele, actress Rami Chuene and book publisher Nadia Goetham were among those who took to social media to express their sadness and shock after hearing the news.

One of the most treasured people in my life, Dorah Sithole has recently published her cookbook “Dorah Sitole: 40 Years of Iconic Food” and we both think it would make a beautiful Christmas gift ????????????????????‍???? Buy it for R280 from @lootcoza for home delivery! https://t.co/RzoOn4Tes3 pic.twitter.com/VyoHLfm8lw — Nadia Goetham (@NGoetham) November 18, 2020

Am shook at the news of your passing. Thank you for opening doors, paving the way and inspiring others to make their culinary passion, a career. #RiPDorahSitole pic.twitter.com/9FKXBq5gxV — T. (@tboseZA) January 4, 2021

Bathong Mam’ Dorah Sithole? No maaan ???????????????????? — Rami Chuene????????️‍???? (@ramichuene) January 4, 2021

I want to love more. Life is short. These Dorah Sithole news are devastating. — Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) January 4, 2021

Wow – Dorah Sitole was a true icon, a woman who had such a massive impact on the magazine world and the food world. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy, but it is a great loss. RIP. — Dr N. Brodie נחמה (@brodiegal) January 4, 2021

In addition to being an award-winning chef, 67-year-old Sitole spent years as editor and food editor at publications such as True Love and Drum magazines.

She recently published a recipe book titled 40 Years of Iconic Food, which told the story of her life through food.

