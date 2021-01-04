Celebs & viral 4.1.2021 11:30 am

SA reacts to news of former ‘True Love’ editor Dorah Sitole’s passing

Kaunda Selisho
Award-winning chef and author Dorah Sitole on the cover of her book '40 Years of Iconic Food'. Picture: Screenshot

According to her family, she died at a hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday, aged 67.

Celebrities and fans alike have been left in disbelief after hearing that South African chef and author Dorah Sitole had died.

Her family confirmed that she had died at a hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Kaya FM’s host Thabo Mokwele, actress Rami Chuene and book publisher Nadia Goetham were among those who took to social media to express their sadness and shock after hearing the news.

In addition to being an award-winning chef, 67-year-old Sitole spent years as editor and food editor at publications such as True Love and Drum magazines.

She recently published a recipe book titled 40 Years of Iconic Food, which told the story of her life through food.

This is a developing story.

