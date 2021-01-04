Pearl Modiadie confirms she is single again

Shortly after welcoming their first child together, radio and TV host Pearl Modiadie and her partner – believed to be named Nathaniel Oppenheimer – have split up.

This is according to some late-night Instagram stories posted by Modiadie over the holiday season.

“Alone is so much better than being unhappy,” read one post.

“I wasn’t able to achieve my dream of having the family I’ve always longed for. But out of it came my beautiful son and for that I’m eternally grateful,” added Modiadie.

Modiadie has been dating the French businessman for a few years, opting to keep their relationship private after the very public nature of her previous relationship and engagement to Nkululeko Buthelezi.

The star, who recently turned 33, was also very secretive about her pregnancy and only announced the arrival of her son, Olivier Lewatle, in the later half of 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E A R L ???? M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie)

Modiadie continues to keep Lewatle’s face shielded in the images she shares on social media and mostly tries to keep her posts about work and the things she learns as she settles into the role of motherhood.

WATCH: Fans can’t get enough of Pearl Modiadie’s love story

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.