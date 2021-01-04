Celebs & viral 4.1.2021 11:14 am

Pearl Modiadie confirms she is single again

Kaunda Selisho
Pearl Modiadie confirms she is single again

Pearl Modiadie and her partner, whom Getty Images has identified as Nathaniel Oppenheimer. Pictuere: Instagram (screenshots)

After dating for a few years, Pearl Modiadie and her baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer, have split up.

Shortly after welcoming their first child together, radio and TV host Pearl Modiadie and her partner – believed to be named Nathaniel Oppenheimer – have split up.

This is according to some late-night Instagram stories posted by Modiadie over the holiday season.

“Alone is so much better than being unhappy,” read one post.

Pearl Modiadie Instagram story. Picture: Screenshot

“I wasn’t able to achieve my dream of having the family I’ve always longed for. But out of it came my beautiful son and for that I’m eternally grateful,” added Modiadie.

Pearl Modiadie Instagram story. Picture: Screenshot

Modiadie has been dating the French businessman for a few years, opting to keep their relationship private after the very public nature of her previous relationship and engagement to Nkululeko Buthelezi.

The star, who recently turned 33, was also very secretive about her pregnancy and only announced the arrival of her son, Olivier Lewatle, in the later half of 2020.

Modiadie continues to keep Lewatle’s face shielded in the images she shares on social media and mostly tries to keep her posts about work and the things she learns as she settles into the role of motherhood.

WATCH: Fans can’t get enough of Pearl Modiadie’s love story

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition