WATCH: Found yourself asking ‘why’ a lot in 2020? You’re not alone

Vanessa Bryant wipes away tears as she speaks during a memorial service for her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, in February 2020. Picture: AFP/File/Frederic J. BROWN

The perfect video to reflect the challenges of 2020.

As you reflect on the year that was on the first day of 2021, this Google “why” search compilation, which looks back on the year 2020, will give you all the feels.

Described by Google as: “In times of uncertainty, people seek understanding and meaning. This year, the world searched ‘why’ more than ever.”

If you found yourself googling the most random things in 2020, including “weird dreams” – which is an apparent common effect of anxiety brought on by worrying about Covid-19 – or why the moon is pink, you are not alone.

The video features an honest and sometimes painful look at 2020, which includes the Australian fires and the Amazon rain forest fires, which started 2020 on a sad note.

This was followed by the death of basketball hero, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter earlier in the year.

Of course, a lot of the video focuses on Covid-19.

The video also emotionally looks at the death of Chadwick Boseman, who starred in Black Panther and lost his life to cancer.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom as the video also reflects positive and happy moments including parents spending more time with their children, stories of hope and even includes 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell, who’s mother, Lungi, is South African.

Nandi trended for all the right reasons this year as she worked alongside rockstar legends Dave Grohl and Lenny Kravitz on various drumming challenges.

The video also showcases some snippets of the most viral things to happen in the year 2020, including weird haircuts, homeschooling and the great “toilet paper scandal” of the year where many people all over the world stockpiled toilet paper during lockdown.

The video has garnered over 236,286,809 views.

Watch it here

