‘There will always be doubters and detractors’ – Kelly Khumalo opens up in new interview

Kelly Khumalo appears in the latest issue of Moziak magazine where she spoke about the year she’s had.

Khumalo has had an interesting 2020 – her album Tvoa (the Voice of Africa) was positively received, while the single Empini, has been certified gold and was riding high on the charts.

During the launch of the album, Kelly said she saw herself as bringing her voice to the continent of Africa and speaking up about important issues that affect people’s daily lives.

In 2020, however, the Senzo Meyiwa case brought the singer back into the spotlight after Police Minister, Bheki Cele said police had arrested five suspects in the murder case and leaked documents on social media suggested police were investigating Khumalo’s involvement in Meyiwa’s death.

Social media had a field day with the allegations with many weighing in on her involvement with the case.

In the interview with the online magazine, Khumalo opened up about media scrutiny and being in the public eye where she said: “I mean, what can I say? I’m not going to sit here and pretend to be a victim and cry over every bad thing people have said about me. I understand the life I lead and what comes with it and I have grown thick skin over the years and learnt to deal with it.

“Yes, sometimes it hurts, sometimes it cuts deep, but for the most part I have learnt to leave them to it. There will always be doubters and detractors.”

This year, Khumalo also enjoyed the successful run of her show Life With Kelly Khumalo, which showcases her life as a single mother of two who is juggling parenting with the build-up to the release of not just her new album, but also her first gin, appropriately titled Controversy – both threatened by South Africa’s unprecedented Covid-19 lockdown.

