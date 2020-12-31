Dr. Tumi confirms the loss of his father

Dr. Tumi, one of South Africa’s most well-known and celebrated gospel singers, is mourning the loss of his father Pastor M D Makweya.

Taking to social media to confirm the news, Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Makweya wrote:

“Hi Fam. So sad to announce about the passing of my dear dad. He was such a beautiful gift to our family and the body of Christ.

“So humbled and honoured for the years God blessed me with him in my life. It was such a great honour to be called his son. One of the greatest gift was him raising me to know Christ and showing me the unfailing love of a father.

“This is such a great loss in my life and our family. I will deeply and greatly miss him.”

Dr Tumi is a medical professional with 12 years of experience, where he as worked in both the public and private sector.

The musician appeared on Idols as a guest judge and his appearance caught the attention of many viewers and fans alike.

Fans immediately showed their support for the popular singer sending tributes, condolences, and messages of support to the popular singer:

In an interview on Real Talk with Anele Season 3, he spoke fondly of his father where he described how his dad bought him his first keyboard and that his father was extremely supportive of his career:



The Light Bible Church will stream the service on its Facebook page.

Details around his father’s death remain unclear.

