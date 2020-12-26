Twitter not impressed with SomK in latest episode of ‘The Gumbis’

Controversial reality show The Gumbis which launched in November on SABC 1 is still the talk of the town for audiences and the latest episodes viewers were not impressed.

The show centres around the KZN-born mine magnate, Lucky Gumbi is also known as Somkhanda (SomK) his two wives – Bayede and Nombuso.

On the recent episode which aired on Saturday evening, the audience was not ready for the drama that ensued with SomKas questions arose of how he acquired his wealth, ‘unnecessary bragging’ and plenty more shade on the timelines.

#Thegumbis SomK is full of himself. .very shitty ,you cant be throwing shade at your baby mama..that’s low bruh pic.twitter.com/bNg7rNkIp9 — Tanks???????????? (@Tashseadolphin) December 26, 2020

#TheGumbis sometimes its dope to flex but this guy chaaa. His not inspiring me to have much money if I’m going to look down on others pic.twitter.com/VI3M5DNUFk — S’the Oscar Mbatha???????? (@Oscar_da1st) December 26, 2020

The lesson here is wen u have money u can talk all the ????????????u want and ppl will still think it’s funny #TheGumbis pic.twitter.com/92TkWQ5HQP — Mnguni (@Simesihlemzi) December 26, 2020

I think SomK was indirectly speaking to Yoli’s biological mother when He was busy with the speech#TheGumbis pic.twitter.com/gN681jQ6bZ — Jaro (@Jaro_325) December 26, 2020





#TheGumbis to everybody who were there when the show started what exactly SomK does…..to get so much money pic.twitter.com/oVO6hD2514 — @Sakhile _Zuma???????? (@SakhileZuma2) December 26, 2020





