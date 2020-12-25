Celebs & viral 25.12.2020 12:57 pm

Bonang Matheba and Natasha Thahane give back this festive season

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Bonang Matheba and Natasha Thahane donate this festive season. Picture: Screenshot, Instagarm

Bonang Matheba and Natasha Thahane have donated grocery vouchers and money for those who need it the most.

This time of year can be difficult for some people and public figures are using their influence for the greater good.

Media personality Bonang Matheba shared on Thursday that she wants to help 100 families with grocery vouchers this festive season.

She gave an email address to her followers for people to share how the grocery voucher could assist their family.


Actress Natasha Thahane also shared that she wanted to donate money for a person who is spending Christmas by themselves.


Tweeps were very appreciative of how the stars were using what they have to help people.


