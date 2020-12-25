Bonang Matheba and Natasha Thahane give back this festive season

This time of year can be difficult for some people and public figures are using their influence for the greater good.

Media personality Bonang Matheba shared on Thursday that she wants to help 100 families with grocery vouchers this festive season.

She gave an email address to her followers for people to share how the grocery voucher could assist their family.

…Would love to assist 100 families this festive season with grocery vouchers… please send me an email with all their details.. Thank you! ❤ pic.twitter.com/te6RBjhwIh — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) December 25, 2020





Actress Natasha Thahane also shared that she wanted to donate money for a person who is spending Christmas by themselves.

Who is spending Christmas alone? Can I please send you money to get groceries so you can cook your favorite meal? ???????? — Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) December 25, 2020



Tweeps were very appreciative of how the stars were using what they have to help people.

May your blessings multiply ❤???? pic.twitter.com/u3vdZlj4DE — Edwin Mase (@Edwin_kgaphola) December 25, 2020

Bonang and Natasha has once again showed leadership skills, keep it up @bonang_m @Natasha_Thahane #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/JAzp7zcVpn — Eveything Happens For a Reason  (@makumbi_k2) December 25, 2020



