‘Santas’ dance in style to ‘Jersualema’ this Christmas

Citizen reporter
'Santas' dance to Jersualema. Picture: Screengrab, Twitter

Master KG has shared a video of Santa dancing to hit song ‘Jersualema’.

Christmas in 2020 would not be the same if there wasn’t Santas dancing to Jerusalema.

Master KG, who had an incredible year after releasing his smash hit featuring Nomcebo Zikode, wished his fans and followers a Merry Christmas in true Jersulema style.

The music producer shared a video of Santas moving in harmony to Jersulema.  Even though the Santas are computerised, it still encapsulates how many festivities in 2020 have been celebrated to this song.


The song became an international sensation, with hundreds of renditions in multiple languages, winning countless awards.

Master KG  shared his growing collection of luxury cars earlier this week, which includes a Porsche, what a flex.


