‘Santas’ dance in style to ‘Jersualema’ this Christmas

Christmas in 2020 would not be the same if there wasn’t Santas dancing to Jerusalema.

Master KG, who had an incredible year after releasing his smash hit featuring Nomcebo Zikode, wished his fans and followers a Merry Christmas in true Jersulema style.

The music producer shared a video of Santas moving in harmony to Jersulema. Even though the Santas are computerised, it still encapsulates how many festivities in 2020 have been celebrated to this song.

Merry Christmas to everyone GOD Bless You And Your Families

Please enjoy dont forget to play Jerusalema as you celebrate ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/uPduIWiwb0 — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 25, 2020





The song became an international sensation, with hundreds of renditions in multiple languages, winning countless awards.

Master KG shared his growing collection of luxury cars earlier this week, which includes a Porsche, what a flex.



