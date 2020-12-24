Somizi remembers his mother on his birthday: ‘It’s a bittersweet moment’

TV personality Somizi Mhlongo turned 48 on Wednesday, and it’s the first birthday he celebrated without his mother, Mary Twala.

The veteran actress died on 4 July at the age of 80.

“Its a bitter sweet moment right….I’m turning 48 years old….and it will be the first time I won’t be getting that first call from my bubbly mom [sic],” he captioned a moving Instagram post.

“I write this with tears in my eyes…..but I know she has already wished me a happy bday….I’m.so grateful for the life ….for making it this far….for the blessings….for health…..for the success [sic],” he added.

In the post, Somizi said that he gave himself a special gift, by promising to make himself a priority.

“…to put somizi first and make sure he is happy first before he makes anyone happy,” he said in the post.

