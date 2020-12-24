Celebs & viral 24.12.2020 03:50 pm

Somizi remembers his mother on his birthday: ‘It’s a bittersweet moment’

News24 Wire
Somizi remembers his mother on his birthday: ‘It’s a bittersweet moment’

Somizi and his late mother, Mary Twala.

In the post, Somizi said that he gave himself a special gift, by promising to make himself a priority.

TV personality Somizi Mhlongo turned 48 on Wednesday, and it’s the first birthday he celebrated without his mother, Mary Twala.

The veteran actress died on 4 July at the age of 80.

“Its a bitter sweet moment right….I’m turning 48 years old….and it will be the first time I won’t be getting that first call from my bubbly mom [sic],” he captioned a moving Instagram post.

“I write this with tears in my eyes…..but I know she has already wished me a happy bday….I’m.so grateful for the life ….for making it this far….for the blessings….for health…..for the success [sic],” he added.

In the post, Somizi said that he gave himself a special gift, by promising to make himself a priority.

“…to put somizi first and make sure he is happy first before he makes anyone happy,” he said in the post.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF

World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget

Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports

Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world


today in print

Read Today's edition