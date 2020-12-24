Celebs & viral 24.12.2020 09:56 am

Zodwa Wabantu shows off new home

Citizen reporter
Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

The jack of all trades recently moved into her gated estate home in Fourways.

Zodwa Wabantu‘s continuous winning are making her fans very happy and she gave them more things to celebrate this week.

The jill of all trades recently moved into her gated estate home in Fourways. She gave her followers a sneak peek of her home as she was taking delivery of new sneakers and people couldn’t stop admiring the views of the double-storey pad.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)


She received lots of praise and love for her home.

 

