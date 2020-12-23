Celebs & viral 23.12.2020 01:47 pm

Is Ntsiki Mazwai pregnant?

Citizen reporter
Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: File

In a picture, Ntsiki was seen with her stomach showing and fans assumed she was expecting.

The assumption of one’s pregnancy usually never ends well, and poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai is just one in a string of famous faces where fans presumed they were pregnant.

Her sister, musician Thandiswa Mazwai, posted a selfie picture of Ntsiki promoting her beaded cropped tops business. In the picture, Ntsiki is pictured with her stomach showing.

One fellow quickly congratulated Ntsiki for her “growing bundle of joy”, to which Ntsiki sarcastically replied “thank you”.

But the controversial poet was confused as to why some people took her reply seriously.

She said: “Ya’ll still congratulating me for having a bloated stomach from ovulation?”

Some tweeps loved how Ntsiki handled this.


