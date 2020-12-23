Is Ntsiki Mazwai pregnant?

The assumption of one’s pregnancy usually never ends well, and poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai is just one in a string of famous faces where fans presumed they were pregnant.

Her sister, musician Thandiswa Mazwai, posted a selfie picture of Ntsiki promoting her beaded cropped tops business. In the picture, Ntsiki is pictured with her stomach showing.

Ps my sister makes these and you have to have one. Find her @ntsikimazwai …they come in any color any shape and she has mad nice designs. Good with everything and for shapes and sizes. pic.twitter.com/rZ46hepKXP — Thandiswa Mazwai (@thandiswamazwai) December 22, 2020

One fellow quickly congratulated Ntsiki for her “growing bundle of joy”, to which Ntsiki sarcastically replied “thank you”.

But the controversial poet was confused as to why some people took her reply seriously.

She said: “Ya’ll still congratulating me for having a bloated stomach from ovulation?”

Ya’ll still congratulating me for having a bloated stomach from ovulation? pic.twitter.com/NjZqOr77lB — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) December 23, 2020

Some tweeps loved how Ntsiki handled this.

A most royal response to that question. I am requesting your upgrade from African Princess to Queen as early as Jan 07. Thandiswa’s reign has been awesome but we must elevate you to your rightful place. pic.twitter.com/WXnZqrxqIY — African Pride (@MartinMcG8) December 22, 2020





I think she’s being sarcastic. She’s always made it clear that she has no desire to be a mom — wild-introvert (@1wild_introvert) December 22, 2020

Congratulations sis ntsiki..even though I don’t know if you being your usual sarcastic self ,May the creator continue showing off through you ..I mean you already broke the age barrier society set for itself ????????‍♀️ — izwelakhe???? (@ross_rori) December 23, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.