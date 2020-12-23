Somizi turns 48: ‘The first time I won’t be getting that first call from my bubbly mom’

Cookbook author and media personality Somizi Mhlongo is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday 23 December and for the first time without his mother, the late Mary Twala.

Twala passed away in July after suffering a short illness and Somizi, who turned 48 years old, said this birthday was quite emotional for him. Wishing himself a happy birthday on Instagram, the Idols SA judge said he would try to have the best day he could despite the pain.

Recently, Somizi’s marriage with husband Mohale Motaung was placed in the spotlight after his close friendship with singer Vusi Nova was questioned.

And Somizi was trending once again because of a snap of him and Vusi.



Somizi has previously hit back at critics, saying: “A lot of people have been questioning my friendship with Vusi Nova and every time I post him they always say something nasty – is he gay? Are you guys sleeping together? It’s none of anyone’s business. If you say something offensive to me and I take offence because I am human, when I clap back, don’t be offended.”

