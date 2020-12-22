Inside the Fergusons’ lavish stay in Dubai

Celebs & viral 22.12.2020 03:41 pm

Shona and Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram

Shona and Connie Ferguson take a much-needed break in Dubai.

Shona and Connie Ferguson are spending their festive season in Dubai and we are a little envious.

The couple, who have a well-received Netflix series Kings of Joburg, have gone to the vacation destination for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Dubai is known for being a hotspot for holidays for many celebrities because of the views and luxury shopping.

As filming for The Queen ended last week, the Fergusons took their family to a beautiful resort at the United Arab Emirates city and Connie has been posting up a storm.

Fergusons holiday in Dubai. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

 

The beautiful resort the Fergusons are staying at in Dubai. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

Connie, who has never been shy over her fitness journey, broke the internet in July 2019 with her six-pack and being on holiday is not stopping her exercising.

Connie Ferguson uses the resort’s gym during their holiday in Dubai. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

