Zodwa Wabantu and Norma Mngoma tell us their holiday plans

Possibly one of the most controversial and talked about celebrities for the year, Norma Mngoma and Zodwa Wabantu, are winding down what has been a rollercoaster years for all of us.

Zodwa, who has been travelling around the country to host events this December, hopes to complete her hosting gigs.

Speaking to The Citizen, she said: “Eish I hope we are able to continue working because I am fully booked for the rest of December. I hope it is not stopping anytime soon. I am currently shooting my reality show as well. We are on episode eight of 13. I am busy every day.”

She says on Christmas day she will be working as well, saying she will likely spend her day in a hotel and ordering room service.

“I really want to eat seven colours, I love it and I don’t do desserts. I will also spend time with other people as well, going to see them, hopefully, that goes well,” she said.

The dancer, who recently had a new song released with TNS called Zodwa Wabantu, has a new petroleum jelly launching in February, with a lipstick line and perfume also in the offing.

She also has registered to study in 2021 at Star Quality Management, which specialises in acting, artistry and voice-overs.

Hot on the heels of her jaw-dropping interview last week on eNCA, where she made a series of damning allegations against her estranged husband, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma is hoping to spend time with her family in KwaZulu-Natal this festive season but is uncertain due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

She told The Citizen that she was currently in Sun City enjoying much needed time off and spending time with her children.

“Usually during this time, I plan to head home to visit my mother and family. She usually does the Christmas cooking, but I will help here and there. But it has been difficult to plan this year. ”

With the country on its second wave of Covid-19 cases, Norma said people needed to stay safe and cautious.

“If you are able to see family make sure you social distance, follow the protocols. I know it’s not easy but our lives come first.”

She says her favourite meals include dumplings, mince and lamb. She is not a fan of curries nor does she have a sweet tooth.

“I don’t have a sweet tooth, you won’t really see me eating cakes and I don’t drink alcohol too.”

