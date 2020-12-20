Prince Kaybee makes into Barack Obama favourite songs of 2020

Former President of the United States Barack Obama released his coveted favourite songs of 2020 and it includes a big local artist.

Announcing some of his favourite songs for the year on Saturday evening, the politician said: “Here are some of my favourite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

A list that included the likes of Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce for hit remix Savage, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Africa artists such as Wiz Kid featuring Tems and our very own Prince Kaybee.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Obama picked UWrongo featuring Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku. Finding out, Kaybee tweeted: “I just got off stage in Zambia and found out that @BarackObama listens to #Uwrongo. First of all shout out to the team

@Ami_Faku @Shimza01 and @RealBlackMotion. THIS JUST MADE MY YEAR.” He followed it with: “I CANNOT BREATHE.” I CANNOT BREATHE???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/7MLyI1i2Pw — PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 19, 2020 Tweeps were more than happy for the hitmakers. Massive congratulations to Prince Kaybee , Shimza , Black Motion and Ami Faku for making it to #BarrackObama favourite music of 2020 ????????????????????❤️ Authentic South African music goes Global ???????? pic.twitter.com/JUG70TqFIw — TK_Nala (@ThokozaniNala) December 19, 2020

So Obama listens to Prince Kaybee and Shimza???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fBcSxTgzqU — The Rex of the North???? (@KTDReginald) December 19, 2020





Prince Kaybee is about to use that Barack Obama list thing for every Twitter argument he has with someone, very soon. Safa ???????? pic.twitter.com/svvwHmmBGo — Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) December 19, 2020

Damn Mr Obama fucks with our very own South African Prince Kaybee????????I respect Mr Obama’s Playlist pic.twitter.com/Rc17g7LlNj — Conspicuous Soül???? (@yungsteez2020) December 19, 2020



