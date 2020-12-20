Celebs & viral 20.12.2020 07:36 am

Prince Kaybee makes into Barack Obama favourite songs of 2020

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Prince Kaybee. Picture: Twitter (Prince Kaybee)

Former President of the United States Barack Obama released his coveted favourite songs of 2020 and it includes a big local artist.

Announcing some of his favourite songs for the year on Saturday evening, the politician said: “Here are some of my favourite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

A list that included the likes of Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce for hit remix Savage, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Africa artists such as Wiz Kid featuring Tems and our very own Prince Kaybee.

Obama picked UWrongo featuring Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku. Finding out, Kaybee tweeted: “I just got off stage in Zambia and found out that @BarackObama listens to #Uwrongo. First of all shout out to the team
@Ami_Faku @Shimza01 and @RealBlackMotion. THIS JUST MADE MY YEAR.”

He followed it with: “I CANNOT BREATHE.”

Tweeps were more than happy for the hitmakers.



