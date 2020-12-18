Celebs & viral 18.12.2020 04:29 pm

Mamlambos, home-brewed beer, steamy sex tips – here’s what got your attention in 2020

Citizen reporter
Zodwa Wabantu shows off a ‘mamlambo’ snake that she joked about having in 2020. Picture: Screenshot

Check out what grabbed readers’ attention in 2020.

The end of the year is a time of reflection for many and we here at The Citizen are no different.

After living through a nine-month lockdown, everything seems like a blur so we decided to take a look back at some of the topics that not only made the headlines but stayed top of mind for South Africans.

Readers all over Mzansi were fascinated by snakes with Zodwa’s mamlambo snake topping the list.

Expresso Morning Show presenter Katlego Maboe was also the talk of the town for quite some time, alongside Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa when she showed us that hand.

It wasn’t all famous faces and scandal, however, as a large number of you tried your hand at making your own beer and levelling up your skills in the bedroom this lockdown.

To find out more about the year that was, check out the video above and be sure to share your thoughts with us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

