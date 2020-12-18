Black Motion’s Bongz thanks God for his girlfriend, DJ Zinhle

After months of enjoying their relationship away from the public eye, Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz (Bongani Mohosana) and DJ Zinhle (Ntombezinhle Jiyane) are ready to make things Instagram official.

Mohosana took to Instagram to thank God for his girlfriend in what he calls a “prayer sa mapara.”

He then followed up the post with a picture alongside his girlfriend congratulating her for something he calls her “pink surprise,” hinting that a new announcement or project is on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

It is unclear how long the pair have been together as most reports on their relationship have been speculation up until this point but reports go as far back as April 2020.

Mohosana, 33, was previously linked to Mzansi it-girl Thuli Phongolo while Zinhle had tried to unsuccessfully rekindle the flame with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, rapper AKA.

READ NEXT: You can stay in DJ Zinhle’s apartment by renting it on Airbnb

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.