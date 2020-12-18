Celebs & viral 18.12.2020 03:01 pm

Black Motion’s Bongz thanks God for his girlfriend, DJ Zinhle

Kaunda Selisho
DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, from Black Motion. Picture: Instagram

The cat is out of the bag – DJ Zinhle and Murda Bongz are an item.

After months of enjoying their relationship away from the public eye, Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz (Bongani Mohosana) and DJ Zinhle (Ntombezinhle Jiyane) are ready to make things Instagram official.

Mohosana took to Instagram to thank God for his girlfriend in what he calls a “prayer sa mapara.”

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz posts a shout out for DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

He then followed up the post with a picture alongside his girlfriend congratulating her for something he calls her “pink surprise,” hinting that a new announcement or project is on the way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

It is unclear how long the pair have been together as most reports on their relationship have been speculation up until this point but reports go as far back as April 2020.

Mohosana, 33, was previously linked to Mzansi it-girl Thuli Phongolo while Zinhle had tried to unsuccessfully rekindle the flame with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, rapper AKA.

