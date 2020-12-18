What’s next for ‘Idols 16’ winner Zama?

After initially being apprehensive about entering a singing competition during a pandemic, 19-year-old Zama Khumalo has worked her butt off to go from Idols SA contestant to Idols winner.

But now that it’s all over, what’s next?

“My future plans? For now, I’m still pushing my single, after that, I’m going to start focusing on my album next year, from January,” said Khumalo in an interview with The Citizen.

Thanks to her new title, she gets to walk away with a R1 million cash prize, a recording deal from Kalawa Jazmee, R150,000 worth of the latest Samsung products, a new Toyota Starlet 1.4, R100,000 worth of fashion from Truworths, a Kymco Xciting 400 scooter worth R120,000 and R80,000 worth of musical instruments from Yamaha.

Khumalo said that she also planned to build her parents a house with the funds from her cash prize.

“Winning Idols is definitely the biggest achievement of my life, yet. It’s really amazing, I still can’t believe it,” she adds.

“It’s crazy how I came to Idols and I was shy and now I’m the winner. I’m grateful, really, really grateful for all the support and you know, winning.”

Apart from overcoming her shyness, Khumalo lists competing during a pandemic among her challenges.

“This pandemic really disturbed us but we tried to work out everything, we wore our masks, we sanitised, to make everything work. We made sure that we’re okay,” said Khumalo.

“It was a challenge being part if Idols during a pandemic but we made it work by the grace of God. He helped us and now the season is over.”

For now, she plans to spend the festive season unwinding with friends and family and acquainting herself with the art of performing, before jumping head first into her music career.

