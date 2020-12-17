Will Nomuzi and Samkelo copy Cassper and AKA by taking their beef to the ring?

Social media users have been left wondering if a newly developed beef between musician Nomuzi Mabena and actress-turned-musician Samkelo Ndlovu could turn physical after Ndlovu took to Twitter in an angry rant against Mabena.

Ndlovu’s rant began in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Are you guys up hey? coz wow,” tweeted Ndlovu before she followed that up by saying “Let me rather go live on my IG [Instagram], I’m a little tipsy because I had a very awesome night. But that girl tried me so this time I’m not going to let it slide.”

She then took her rant to Instagram, as promised, where she hurled insults and threats at Mabena for allegedly spilling a drink on her.

Ndlovu then went on a 50-minute Instagram rant that she shared to her profile.

Please note: the following tweets may contain strong language.

Fuck Nomuzi. She’s a coward and a fake MaBrrrr ????????‍♀️

And yes I’m going to sleep now https://t.co/9qo0OzUTiw — Samú #intoyami #25Dec (@SamkeloNdlovu) December 17, 2020

When she woke up on Thursday morning, Ndlovu was livid and continued to poke at Mabena.

“Someone wake @nomoozlie up!!! I’ve unblocked her, tell her to unblock me back to we can chat. She threw a drink at me last night and then ran away. I’m giving her the opportunity to apologize before I find her size 12-13 Ass,” tweeted Ndlovu.

“You’re a coward @nomoozlie!!!! You poured your drink on me and ran away. Wake up let’s meet up somewhere. I’m waiting for you,” she added.

Mabena opted not to respond and instead used the opportunity to promote her new music, something that Ndlovu was not too happy about.

Mention what ?? That you’re a coward ?? Come see me and do that shit again without 5 people surrounding you. Nobody even listens to your whack ass music with whack ass bars. Coz you’re just whack.

uyisbhotho sakdala !! https://t.co/wbEmLo02i6 — Samú #intoyami #25Dec (@SamkeloNdlovu) December 17, 2020

Because Mabena is known for pulling stunts after faking a car crash as part of a campaign in 2019, some fans believed that this spat was staged as a way to promote her upcoming project.

Ndlovu denied this, stating that her qualm with Mabena was 100% real. She also denied allegations that her account was hacked.

She ran away and when she threw that drink she had 5 people surrounding her.

I would’ve looked stupid. https://t.co/3onan78UGJ — Samú #intoyami #25Dec (@SamkeloNdlovu) December 17, 2020

Because Ndlovu asked Mabena to “send location” which implied she was itching for a physical fight, fans were left wondering what would happen when the pair finally came face to face.

The same question has been asked of Cassper Nyovest and AKA, who are set to have a boxing match to settle a beef they have been embroiled in for years.

However, fans are losing hope of the fight ever happening as it keeps getting postponed and no binding documentation has been signed by either party to confirm that it is really happening.

Watch Ndlovu’s full anti-Nomuzi rant below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samú (@samkelondlovu)

READ NEXT: AKA and Cassper Nyovest’s boxing match set for 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.