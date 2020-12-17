From YouTuber to TV presenter – Mihlali Ndamase adds to her repertoire

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is expected to be the host of the annual Buyel’Ekhaya Pan African Music Festival. This year marks the first time that the festival will be aired virtually.

The festival made the announcement on its Twitter page.

You know her from the socials, now experience the magic of SA’s favourite influencer — @mihlalii_n. She’ll be hosting this year’s first-of-a-kind Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival. Unga phoswa, join us on 26 December @ 21:30 pm, only on @Mzansimagic, Channel 161. #Buyelekhaya2020 pic.twitter.com/3pF5vCrSYX — BuyelekhayaFestival (@Buyel_Ekhaya) December 12, 2020

Fans congratulated Ndamase following the announcement.

Yaaasssss! ????❤️???????????? Congratulations Mntaaaseee ✨???? — Youtube: Ziyanda Nkunjana (@z_nkunjana) December 16, 2020

Bag secured ???????? — Naledi_M???????? (@Meeladyz) December 16, 2020

The festival has been airing on Mzansi Magic from East London in the Eastern Cape since December 2009.

Known for her famous Youtube channel, this is Ndamase’s first foray into TV presenting.

According to Sowetan, Ndamase went from being a relatively unknown beauty vlogger to being one of two South Africans to make it onto the Instagram Rich List, released annually by UK-based company Hopper HQ.

She reportedly charges R25,000 per post on Instagram.

She said her passion for beauty saw her watch beauty channels on YouTube as a Grade 9 pupil at St John’s Diocesan School for Girls in KwaZulu-Natal, where she drew inspiration from the likes of Michelle Phan and Nicole Guerriero.

In 2019, she was crowned Socialite of the Year at the Feather Awards.

Ndamase continued her winning streak in that year and took “The Next Big Thing’ award at the South African Style Awards.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

