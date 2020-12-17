Somhale ‘needs a little break’

We can all agree that 2020 has been one heck of a year and a number of us have gone through some trying times in the last 12 months.

Newlyweds Somizi and Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung can attest to this.

From starting the year off with a white wedding and a TV special to losing a parent, facing a plagiarism scandal and countless rumours about their union being in trouble, Somhale (as they are affectionately known) have gone through more than just some concerns about the Coronavirus and making a living.

The Citizen recently ran into Mohale at the launch of South Africa’s newest airline, LIFT, and had a chat about how he and his husband planned to wind down the year, as well as Mohale’s plans for the new year.

“I am planning to travel in January. My husband and I are planning to go somewhere outside the country. We still don’t know when because countries keep opening and closing but I definitely think that we do need a little bit of a break,” said Mohale.

As a new Mini Cooper South Africa ambassador and self-proclaimed lover of road trips, Mohale added that he was also keen to hit the road and find a local destination to visit.

According to Mohale, his main consideration when packing is his hats, which he feels complete his outfits.

As such, he has bought a lot of hat bags which he says he is able to fit into his luggage to help them maintain their shape. He also opts to travel with bags made of harder material so that they can withstand the travel conditions without messing up his hats.

Plans for the new year?

“Unfortunately, I cannot make any announcements yet but I am making another announcement on the 18th so I just want people to be on the lookout.”

And The Citizen will definitely be watching.

