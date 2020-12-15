Celebs & viral 15.12.2020 10:36 am

Shashi Naidoo celebrates ‘singleness’ with sexy pic

Citizen reporter
Shashi Naidoo celebrates ‘singleness’ with sexy pic

Model and businesswoman Shashi Naidoo. Picture: Instagram @shashinaidoo

Revealing it all in black and white nude picture, Shashi Naidoo marked her three years of being single with a bang.

Model and actress Shashi Naidoo has created her own degree of achievement and it will surprise you.

Naidoo, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, also marked another milestone– being single for three years.

Revealing it all in a black and white nude picture, Naidoo cheekily captioned it: “I have been single for three years. Please congratulate me for my bachelor’s degree in singleness.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shashi Naidoo (@shashinaidoo)


Her famous friends were more than happy to celebrate the “alumni”.

 

Celebrities comment on Shashi Naidoo’s revealing pic. Picture: screenshot via Instagram

 

 

 

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all

General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127

Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events

Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban


today in print

Read Today's edition