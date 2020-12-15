Shashi Naidoo celebrates ‘singleness’ with sexy pic

Model and actress Shashi Naidoo has created her own degree of achievement and it will surprise you.

Naidoo, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, also marked another milestone– being single for three years.

Revealing it all in a black and white nude picture, Naidoo cheekily captioned it: “I have been single for three years. Please congratulate me for my bachelor’s degree in singleness.”

Her famous friends were more than happy to celebrate the “alumni”.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

