Bonang wins big at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Bonang Matheba won big at GQ Men of the Year awards. Picture: Instagram

Master KG also won big, winning Musician of the Year.

Queen B keeps winning. Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba bagged a big award this past weekend.

During GQ South Africa’s coveted Men of the Year Awards, she was crowned Women of The Year 2020.

Bonang said: “Thank you GQ!! What an honour…” Looking stunning in a light blue glitzy dress by fashion designer William de Beer, she once again stole the show.

Other notable winners were Master KG, crowned Musician of the Year. Designer of the Year went to Thebe Magugu, Entertainer of The Year was Elsa Majimbo and Man of Today, Kabelo Mabalane. 

Mabalane said: “Always great to be recognised for service to our communities. That said it is like awarding a fish for swimming, I mean that’s what it’s supposed to do. The purpose of fame, influence or power is to serve your community. If you’re not serving your community in whatever shape or form you seriously need to reassess.”


Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

