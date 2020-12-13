WATCH: ‘The Queen’ actor SK Khoza proposes to his partner

The Queen actress Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has proposed to his girlfriend, Mandy Hlongwane, and shared the beautiful moment with his fans.

Khoza shared the exciting news in an Instagram video on Saturday. In the beginning video, Khoza thanks his fans for voting for him in the best male actor category at the KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards set to take on 15 December.

Khoza was nominated alongside Siyabonga Thwala, Simphiwe Majozi, Siyabonga Shibe, Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu, Sandile Dlamini and Ntobeko Sishi.

Later Khoza shows his fans the real reason for his video – to propose to his unsuspecting girlfriend, who is distracted by her phone.

He gets on one knee and pops the question.

“She said yes. Khoza and Hlongwane are now soon to be one,” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Khoza (@skcoza)

ALSO READ: Meet SK Khoza’s new girl

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on social media, with Connie Ferguson saying: “Her reaction! So happy for you nana! Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations to you both! God bless your journey together! You did it and your Queen Ayanda said YES. Congratulations to you both. Love is a beautiful thing. @skcoza you have found your good thing. Hold on to it. I love you and I know just how happy your honey makes you. No man can hide that kind of love Bless you guys,” while Thembisa Mdoda: “I am so happy for you. You can actually see how happy she makes you. Congratulations mntase.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.