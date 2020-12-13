Singer Kurt Darren’s family safe after KZN car accident

Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren’s family is safe after being involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to the Rekord on Saturday morning, Darren said that his wife, Dunay, with their two kids, aged four and six, his wife’s mother and aunt were a bit shaken up after the accident.

The car they collided with was badly damaged.

”I am glad that my family is safe and no one was injured from the car accident that left the other car in a bad state. I am relieved,” he said.

Darren said his family was on their way to a holiday when they were involved in the car accident on Friday afternoon. He had to attend a show in Johannesburg.

”They left early yesterday (Friday) morning, when they got to the place where the accident happened there was a slow-drive, my wife says she then saw a car driving at high speed and swerved out of the way, the car, however, hit my wife’s car on the back. She was knocked out for a little after the accident but luckily they are all safe and no one was injured.”

Darren, however, said after his family received help from the emergency services, they were stranded for hours on the side of the highway after the accident happened as their car was towed-in by truck. ”I felt a bit hopeless being here in Johannesburg while my family was stranded on the side of the road with no assistance. “The police and the tow driver assisted my family and took them to a car rental service – which was already closed – but the police were able to get them assistance. I am grateful to Captain Dolf Otto who took my family under his wings and ensured that they got help.” Darren, who was involved in a bad car accident in 2013, said he was traumatised by news of the accident being so far from his family.

”My wife is very strong, but anyone who gets involved in a car accident knows it affects you somehow.”

After getting a rental car, Darren said the family continued on their journey to their destination.

”I would like to urge everyone to practise safety on the road this festive season, there are many people driving all sorts of ways, please try and be vigilant at all times on the road.”

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

