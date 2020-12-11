Celebs & viral 11.12.2020 04:37 pm

Duduzane Zuma and Big Zulu finally meeting is the smile you need today

Citizen reporter
Duduzane and Big Zulu finally meet. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

Big Zulu thanked Zuma for his part in making the song what it was today.

The meeting people have been waiting for, Big Zulu to meet the man who possibly made his song go viral – Duduzane Zuma – has finally happened.

The Duduzane Zuma challenge swept the internet in the past few weeks and helped Imali Eningi featuring Riky Rik and Intaba YaseDubai get repeatedly played.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Laugh out loud as the Muvhango cast does the #DuduzaneZumaChallenge

Zuma Jr did his now infamous walk out of a lift, surrounded by bodyguards and his impressive boxing moves with Imali Eningi as the soundtrack. He has been trending for many reasons lately, particularly since he has become the “country’s bae”.

Big Zulu thanked Zuma for his part in making the song what it was today. The meeting between the two will likely put a smile on your face. Watch below.

 

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

