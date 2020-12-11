‘Take note America, Africans wear masks’– Trevor Noah

South African comedian Trevor Noah has told the American audience of The Daily Show that they need to do better in terms of wearing of masks.

The Daily Show host has in the past been honest about how unimpressed he is by President of the United States (US) Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite having over 15 million recorded Covid-19 cases, around 293,000 deaths (the highest in the world) and continuously increasing daily cases, some in the States are still not taking the virus seriously.

Giving a coronavirus update this week, the show laid out how Britain and other countries are already taking measures to roll out vaccines. However, Trump’s administration was late to the party because the US chose to buy fewer vaccine doses than it could have.

There was an option to purchase 100 million Pfizer vaccine doses but instead, they opted to purchase 50 million. In contrast, the European Union (EU) bought about 200 million doses.

Noah said: “Seriously though this may seem like a dumb decision by Trump, but if you take a moment to think about it, you will realise it was a really f**king dumb decision by Trump.”

It is well documented that many Americans are refusing to wear masks because of the belief that infringes on their “rights.”

Noah, however, says Americans shouldn’t be complaining about compulsory mask-wearing, since in Africa, the rules are much stricter. Sharing a video of a police officer in South Africa calling out a non-mask wearer over the public address (PA) in the streets– for all to see and hear.

In the video, the officer says: “Bhuti, why dont you turn right back to where you came from with your Covid-19! Wear a mask on your face. We want to see a mask on your face. How are you going to the shop without a mask?”

Noah also couldn’t help but roast South Africa’s police and how in Rwanda if you don’t wear a mask you are sent to a stadium for long hours, to sit through a lecture about the dangers of the virus.

Watch:



