Shudufhadzo Musiḓa is that ‘tripe’ type of girl (video)

Kay Selisho and Sandi Mbhele
Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa poses for photographs for The Citizen on 3 December 2020, following an interview at the Black Brick hotel and apartment building in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega

Entertainment Wrap: We sit down with Miss SA Shudufadzo Musiḓa, who shares her dining secrets and we pay tribute to the late Gee Six Five.

From the shocking passing of Olpha Selepe better known as Gee Six Five,  to the most googled things by South Africans, which include (not surprisingly) Katlego Maboe, it has been a roller-coaster week.

Gee Six Five, who rose to fame due to her hit song Obani Lababantu which peaked at number one on iTunes, passed away on Wednesday morning after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, the family statement read.

ALSO READ: Who is Gee Six Five?

Having accomplished so much over the years, particularly academically, as she completed her master’s degree in 2018, in 2020 she was working towards her doctoral degree in higher education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Twitter paid tribute to her determination and how she inspired so many.


“A sharp dresser, a hard worker and a lover of life, she leaves behind three children, a number of grandchildren, her sister, nieces and nephews.”

This week, The Entertainment Wrap team sat down for a special interview with Miss SA Shudufadzo Musiḓa. This comes after she trended this week for taking on Miss World instead of Miss Universe. She also shares her likes, and some of her answers will surprise you.

In a series of upcoming interviews, the stunner will also share her fashion and beauty tips, and how she deals with mental health.

Stay tuned!

