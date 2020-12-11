Shudufhadzo Musiḓa is that ‘tripe’ of girl (video)

From the shocking passing of Olpha Selepe better known as Gee Six Five, to the most googled things by South Africans, which include (not surprisingly) Katlego Maboe, it has been a roller-coaster week.

Gee Six Five, who rose to fame due to her hit song Obani Lababantu which peaked at number one on iTunes, passed away on Wednesday morning after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, the family statement read.

Having accomplished so much over the years, particularly academically, as she completed her master’s degree in 2018, in 2020 she was working towards her doctoral degree in higher education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Twitter paid tribute to her determination and how she inspired so many.

She really did achieve a lot… Farewell #geesixfive pic.twitter.com/ewS0udF8lc — Sandile Nkosi (@Sandile62541838) December 9, 2020

Achievements ????❤️❤️❤️#GeeSixFive ❤️

You’re loved and always will ????️ pic.twitter.com/H3IaChJFQ4 — The Lord Of The Wings⚪????(Arsenal Biggest Supporter (@WhyUfikeLate) December 11, 2020

Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of #ObaniLababantu hit maker #GeeSixFive – real name Olpha Selepe. Inspired by her audacity to leave a legacy that confirms that dreams have wings even time cannot break. May her unconquerable soul #RIP #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/1ZohIeydoh — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 10, 2020



“A sharp dresser, a hard worker and a lover of life, she leaves behind three children, a number of grandchildren, her sister, nieces and nephews.”

This week, The Entertainment Wrap team sat down for a special interview with Miss SA Shudufadzo Musiḓa. This comes after she trended this week for taking on Miss World instead of Miss Universe. She also shares her likes, and some of her answers will surprise you.

In a series of upcoming interviews, the stunner will also share her fashion and beauty tips, and how she deals with mental health.

