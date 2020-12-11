WATCH: Buhle Samuels’ twerking video breaks the internet

Celebs & viral 11.12.2020 12:30 pm

Mzansi men seem to have found an equaliser for Duduzane Zuma in Samuels, with many saying Samuels was their woman of choice to drool over while the ladies salivate over Zuma.

The video of Buhle Samuels winding her waist and slow-twerking to the well-known John Vuli Gate song has officially gone viral.

The Kings Of Joburg actress posted the video on her Instagram stories, resulting in chaos on social media platforms as many drooled over her body and moves.

 

As the video goes viral, many have taken this opportunity to recognise the actress for her acting skills.

Samuels plays one of the lead roles on the Ferguson Films’ Netflix project Kings Of Joburg.

She plays the character of Angela Masire, the wife of the main kingpin Simon Masire (played by Shona Ferguson) and essentially, the heiress of the empire.

Reported recently in The Citizen, the actress has become the first South African to partner with Bras N Things.

With this partnership, Samuels has inspired women to embrace their bodies. She says she wasn’t comfortable with showing off her body but has learnt to accept the way “God had created her”.

“Fuller women weren’t always represented in lingerie marketing, so it’s great to see a brand that’s consciously changing that narrative and becoming more inclusive of their everyday customer,” she added.

