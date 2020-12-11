Celebs & viral 11.12.2020 12:58 pm

We tracked down the woman who gifted her dad tyres

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Dimpho Sono gifts her father a set of new tyres. Picture: @singishameless

Dimpho Sono treads practicality and thoughtfulness with her present to her father.

You may think that gifting your father a set of car tyres is not a gift from the heart, however, one daughter thinks it is.

Dimpho Sono shared on Twitter a picture of her father next to a set of tyres, holding a bunch of flowers with a big smile on his face.

She captioned it: “Happy Birthday dad.” The tweet went viral with over 17,000 likes, with many Twitter users saying the gift was actually quite wise.



Speaking to The Citizen, Dimpho said there was a bit of a back story on why she gifted her dad the tyres.

“I scratched his front tyre two months ago while driving his car and in the week leading to his birthday, the same tyre got a puncher just outside our gate. So I decided for his birthday I am getting him three.

“He was happy because even before the scratch he had been talking about getting new tyres at the end of the year, so that was a relief for him.”

Dimpho added that the phone her father is pictured holding was gifted to him by her mother.

“Very surprised, over 17,000 likes and over 600,000 people saw the tweet. [It] also showed me we women have been gifting men wrong all this time,” she joked.

She added that her father probably wouldn’t be getting a Christmas gift: “Yoh a Christmas gift will be pushing it.”

