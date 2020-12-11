Who wore it better? Mboweni and Ndlozi face off in shoe battle

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is doing what some have been doing to him– trolling on Twitter. This time his unsuspected target was Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Commenting on Ndlozi’s wedding attire, Mboweni wasn’t impressed at how dapper he looked, and instead⁦ poked fun at his shoes. No stranger to critique due to his dodgy cooking skills, Mboweni went for the attack.

@MbuyiseniNdlozi⁩ . How do you go to such a function wearing those shoes? Mine are better!! pic.twitter.com/5tPx1KB6Wo — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 9, 2020





Mboweni has been pictured with these “old uncle” shoes and he thinks he has worn them better, multiple times.

You be the judge!! pic.twitter.com/d56WDz5cI4 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 9, 2020

Twitter reacted to Tito calling out Ndlozi’s shoes, with some finding the humour and others saying the finance minister should to focus on serious issues like the economy.

Can you guys please fit this shoes on Ndlozi and take out the Ndlozi ones and fit them on the Minister pic.twitter.com/tGv7SwnnEl — Dj BornFree…. ????‍♂️ (@SIMBA58912083) December 9, 2020





Those who are wondering which better shoes uncle Tito is talking about: pic.twitter.com/92iRwqenBo — Kamo Marven (@KamoMarven) December 9, 2020





Bathong tito…. focus on the economy — Jan Van Potgieter???????????????? (@SciTheComedist) December 9, 2020

Yours go everywhere chief… You’ll see them in parliament, next thing you’re in KZN fishing with them, next thing you’re in a meeting with them. I’m sure they smelling ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/PHGW27ZfBc — Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) December 9, 2020





My Dad calls them KWD, kerk,werk n Dans… They go everywhere ???????????????????? — Legend (@saint_vusi) December 9, 2020



Ndlozi had one response to the minister.



