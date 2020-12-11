Celebs & viral 11.12.2020 11:51 am

Who wore it better? Mboweni and Ndlozi face off in shoe battle

Citizen reporter
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Tito Mboweni face off in the battle of the ‘old uncle’ shoes. Picture: Twitter

Tito Mboweni has been pictured with ‘old uncle’ shoes and thinks he has worn them better than Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, multiple times.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is doing what some have been doing to him– trolling on Twitter. This time his unsuspected target was Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Commenting on Ndlozi’s wedding attire, Mboweni wasn’t impressed at how dapper he looked, and instead⁦ poked fun at his shoes. No stranger to critique due to his dodgy cooking skills, Mboweni went for the attack.


Mboweni has been pictured with these “old uncle” shoes and he thinks he has worn them better, multiple times.

Twitter reacted to Tito calling out Ndlozi’s shoes, with some finding the humour and others saying the finance minister should to focus on serious issues like the economy.





Ndlozi had one response to the minister.


