Celebs & viral 10.12.2020 04:10 pm

‘Lead by example’ and take Covid-19 vaccine first, Ntsiki Mazwai tells Ramaphosa

Citizen reporter
‘Lead by example’ and take Covid-19 vaccine first, Ntsiki Mazwai tells Ramaphosa

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

‘No vaccine is going into my body,’ says the poet.

With the Covid-19 vaccine edging closer in many parts of the world and with the United Kingdom already vaccinating people, one media personality says she won’t be taking it anytime soon.

Poet and controversial figure in the streets of Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai, says she wants no parts of the vaccine.

Locally, there have been discussions about the lack of transparency by the government on the choice of the Covid-19 vaccines at their disposal, and which one they will choose to vaccinate the nation.

The Health Department announced that the country would probably take its first delivery of coronavirus vaccine, which will cover 10% of the population, by the middle of 2021 after the Solidarity Fund agreed to release R327 million for the initial payment.

READ NEXT: Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

The vaccine options range from the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Mazwai has no interest unless our leaders take the initiative. Tagging President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Twitter account, she tweeted: “Leaders must test the vaccine @PresidencyZA lead by example!!!!!” 

She followed it with: “No vaccine is going into my body, mina.

 


She even put it out there that the virus had not killed any “famous politicians”. Asking a hypothetical question she said: “So if Dr Mkhize and CR17 had to die. Who would force vaccines on us?”


Many people agreed with Mazwai that leaders such as the president and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize should take the vaccine first and the rest would follow. Others pointed world leaders such as Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.


Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition