‘Lead by example’ and take Covid-19 vaccine first, Ntsiki Mazwai tells Ramaphosa

With the Covid-19 vaccine edging closer in many parts of the world and with the United Kingdom already vaccinating people, one media personality says she won’t be taking it anytime soon.

Poet and controversial figure in the streets of Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai, says she wants no parts of the vaccine.

Locally, there have been discussions about the lack of transparency by the government on the choice of the Covid-19 vaccines at their disposal, and which one they will choose to vaccinate the nation.

The Health Department announced that the country would probably take its first delivery of coronavirus vaccine, which will cover 10% of the population, by the middle of 2021 after the Solidarity Fund agreed to release R327 million for the initial payment.

The vaccine options range from the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Mazwai has no interest unless our leaders take the initiative. Tagging President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Twitter account, she tweeted: “Leaders must test the vaccine @PresidencyZA lead by example!!!!!”

She followed it with: “No vaccine is going into my body, mina.”

No vaccine is going into my body Mina — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) December 8, 2020

Leaders must test the vaccine. @PresidencyZA lead by example!!!!! — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) December 8, 2020



She even put it out there that the virus had not killed any “famous politicians”. Asking a hypothetical question she said: “So if Dr Mkhize and CR17 had to die. Who would force vaccines on us?”

So if Dr Mkhize and CR17 had to die

.. Who would force vaccines on us? — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) December 8, 2020



Many people agreed with Mazwai that leaders such as the president and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize should take the vaccine first and the rest would follow. Others pointed world leaders such as Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Yes the vaccine must be tested on them to show leadership — Rhulani Mhlanga (@Rhulani98126442) December 8, 2020

Like many presidents and Prime Ministers, I’m certain Cyril will also have a public vaccination. https://t.co/IG5q9gqcIG — Errol (@errolbsk) December 8, 2020

@BarackObama and 2 other leaders in America have volunteered to take it on Live tv???????? — Donald luna (@Donaldl12996532) December 8, 2020

And his family. They should lead us…although i don’t trust them…they can say “The vaccine is tested on Us so now SAns can go take the vaccine” while they are lying. — Thandilizwe Bengeza (@ThandilizweB) December 8, 2020





They lead we will follow https://t.co/53m2D6sBuR — MaMleti (@X_Ndlovencane) December 8, 2020

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

