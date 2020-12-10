Must-see: Zodwa Wabantu in a lot of clothes

Is Zodwa Wabantu possibly changing her brand image to church girl?

The dancer and entertainer made a special shout out to her man for buying her a dress for a special occasion. The all-black dress was still true to her style, a bit revealing over the shoulders, and the controversial personality decided to wear it to church.

She said: “Yazi my Boyfriend Bought this Dress for me Before Church Today.” Zodwa has not revealed who this new man is, in July she explained that she was done with ‘ben 10s’ (younger men).

From her Durban July outfit in 2019 that left little to the imagination and had tongues wagging, Zodwa has always said that she wears what she likes. Her fans welcomed this switch up, saying she was finally dressed in a “decent” manner.

She also shared a video of her dancing with the church choir.

Recently, the star has focused on creating more business opportunities for herself, outside hosting club events. In October, she announced she would be opening a salon in April 2021, in Nelspruit.

“I was looking at locations in Durban and Johannesburg because I am based there but found that in Nelspruit there were better options. You can buy an affordable piece of land, buy cement and build from the ground up. I didn’t want to borrow or owe any money to the bank.”

