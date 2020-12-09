Kelly Khumalo and sister Zandile face off in KZN awards

In it inaugural year, the the newly unveiled KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA) awards aim to “honour outstanding achievements and contributions in entertainment by personalities and acts that were born and raised in KZN or have close ties with the province”.

The winners will be announced on 15 December 2020 at an event in Durban. Each category winner pockets R100,000 cash and the overall KZN’s Most Loved star walks away with a cool R500,000.

Kelly Khumalo, however, is not having it. The singer, mother and reality TV star called on fans not to bother wasting their money voting. Don’t waste your money there ???? https://t.co/zEMfnYVaPH — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) December 8, 2020

Khumalo is nominated against her sister Zandile.

During Kelly’s reality TV show Life with Kelly, on streaming service Showmax, there seemed to be no love lost between her and sister with Kelly at times speaking of the fragmented state of their relationship.

Zandile had previously told the public she was “divorcing” her sister . She wrote that Kelly was a toxic person whom she wanted to distance herself from. This was after Kelly had commented on Zandile’s husband, known as Mhlo.

Although it is unclear who’s the frontrunner for the awards, fans weighed in.

I think I understand where she is coming from, don’t even think this nomination is even genuine — Tsoso Isabella Steele????#Reborn???????? (@SteeleTsoso) December 8, 2020

We all know who’s gonna win — Brigton (@Brigton17) December 8, 2020

