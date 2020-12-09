Celebs & viral 9.12.2020 03:52 pm

Kelly Khumalo and sister Zandile face off in KZN awards

Citizen Reporter
Kelly Khumalo and sister Zandile face off in KZN awards

Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

The singer has called on fans not to waste their money on voting.

In it inaugural year, the the newly unveiled KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA) awards aim to “honour outstanding achievements and contributions in entertainment by personalities and acts that were born and raised in KZN or have close ties with the province”.

The winners will be announced on 15 December 2020 at an event in Durban. Each category winner pockets R100,000 cash and the overall KZN’s Most Loved star walks away with a cool R500,000.

Kelly Khumalo, however, is not having it. The singer, mother and reality TV star called on fans not to bother wasting their money voting.

Khumalo is nominated against her sister Zandile.
During Kelly’s reality TV show Life with Kelly, on streaming service Showmax, there seemed to be no love lost between her and sister with Kelly at times speaking of the fragmented state of their relationship.
Zandile had previously told the public she was “divorcing” her sister. She wrote that Kelly was a toxic person whom she wanted to distance herself from. This was after Kelly had commented on Zandile’s husband, known as Mhlo.

Although it is unclear who’s the frontrunner for the awards, fans weighed in.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition