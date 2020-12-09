Musician Gee Six Five passes on

Musician Olpha Selepe, popularly known by her stage name Gee Six Five, has passed on.

According to a statement from her family, Selepe passed on in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Durban, where she had been self-isolating after receiving a positive Covid-19 diagnosis on Monday.

“A sharp dresser, a hard worker and a lover of life, she leaves behind three children, a number of grandchildren, her sister, nieces and nephews.”

Her niece Sbu Mpungose broke the news on social media in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu. Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive,” she wrote on Twitter.

The 65-year-old grandmother of 13 recently rose to fame with her hit single titled Obani Labababantu (who are these people?), which was released in November after months of working on it.

Selepe was also retired teacher who decided to take another shot at her music career in July after she left the teaching profession at the beginning of lockdown.

She was master’s graduate and currently working towards a doctorate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Condolences have been pouring in following the news of her passing, with Mmusi Maimane saying: “This is heartbreaking. Condolences to you and the family. We are all shocked at this news.”

“We are saddened by the passing of Obani Labantu hitmaker Olpha Selepe, #geesixfive, who defied the odds and reminded us that music is ageless.

“Thank you for putting smiles on our faces and reminding us that we can still achieve what we put our minds to,” wrote the South African Government on Twitter.

