Anele Mdoda contracts Covid-19 on ‘the same day’ as Lewis Hamilton

947 Breakfast Club host and F1 fanatic, Anele Mdoda, has been flooded with well-wishes and messages of support after she revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis on Twitter.

Covid19 has no rules. It does what it wants. It grows where it wants. It attacks as it pleases and takes whomever it wants. Brace yourselves. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) December 4, 2020

Covid ???????????????? one day I will let you know of this week https://t.co/ulWMfNFDLX — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) December 6, 2020

A fan then responded to let her know that this happened around the same time that F1 driver Lewis Hamilton revealed that he also had the coronavirus.

Don’t joke. Same same day https://t.co/S7rHgRvV3N — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) December 6, 2020

Mdoda, along with her entire 947 Breakfast Club team – Thembekile Mrototo, Alex Cage, Cindy Poluta and Frankie Du Toit – have been off air and in quarantine as other team members also tested positive for Covid-19.

Fellow 947 host Zweli Mbhele is standing in for them and spoke to Frankie Du Toit about how the team was doing.

Argh! @FrankieFire, you’re just great bro. That was brilliant. Now we are all wiping the tears and snot ???? #AneleAndTheClub #12DaysOfJoy — Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) December 8, 2020

“Obviously, you would have heard in the news that the Covid cases have spiked, sort of across the country as well and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been on leave, we’ve actually been on sick leave.

“A whole bunch of us tested positive for corona last week and you know, we’ve said this over the past 8 months as everybody’s been dealing with this that everyone’s body reacts in different ways when you get the virus so we’ve been in various stages of getting better over the last few days. And just a big shout out to our bosses; Thando, Trish and Geriant, they’ve gone out of their way to make sure that we’re fine, to help us recover, to give u time to get better…”

Frankie then thanked Zweli for stepping in for the team before reminding people that despite all the serious protocols in place at 947 and Primedia, the team somehow managed to get sick.

As such, Frankie said the team had decided to isolate in order to make sure to keep everyone else around them safe.



“We wish the Club a speedy recovery and we can’t wait to have them back on-air,” said 947 on their website.

