Celebs & viral 3.12.2020 02:33 pm

Duduzane Zuma’s walk can cure Covid-19, says social media

Thami Kwazi
Duduzane Zuma’s walk can cure Covid-19, says social media

Duduzane Zuma. Picture: Citizen reporter

Excited student posted videos of Zuma on campus greeting many of them as they screened.

A video of Duduzane Zuma visiting the Mangosuthu University of Technology in the KwaZulu-Natal this week is doing the rounds on social media, and the aspiring politician and businessman stirred a frenzy among supporters.

Scores of young and older people alike came out to see the young politician.

It’s been said he was campaigning for the South African Students Congress (Sasco) on the campus.

This was following a video earlier in the week of Zuma walking to an tune by Big Zulu Mali Eningi featuring Riky Rick. Loosely translated, it means “I wish I had a lot of money”.

Many women on social media jokingly declared that his walk could cure Covid-19 and unemployment. Others said he would make a great president. The son of former president Jacob Zuma previously declared that he would be entering the presidential race in 2024.

Zuma has been married to Shanice Stork since 2015 and the couple have one child together. When asked about whether or not he would be following in his father’s footsteps by adding another wife to the mix, he could not be drawn on a definitive answer.

 

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Lockdown: Extension for expired driving licences, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up


today in print

Read Today's edition