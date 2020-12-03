Duduzane Zuma’s walk can cure Covid-19, says social media

A video of Duduzane Zuma visiting the Mangosuthu University of Technology in the KwaZulu-Natal this week is doing the rounds on social media, and the aspiring politician and businessman stirred a frenzy among supporters.

Scores of young and older people alike came out to see the young politician.

It’s been said he was campaigning for the South African Students Congress (Sasco) on the campus.

This was following a video earlier in the week of Zuma walking to an tune by Big Zulu Mali Eningi featuring Riky Rick. Loosely translated, it means “I wish I had a lot of money”.

Many women on social media jokingly declared that his walk could cure Covid-19 and unemployment. Others said he would make a great president. The son of former president Jacob Zuma previously declared that he would be entering the presidential race in 2024.

Zuma has been married to Shanice Stork since 2015 and the couple have one child together. When asked about whether or not he would be following in his father’s footsteps by adding another wife to the mix, he could not be drawn on a definitive answer.

Duduzane arriving at MUT today… pic.twitter.com/lLlTWFTRaF — Sifiso Msezane (@MsezaneSifiso) December 2, 2020

Last seen such revolutionary spirit when @PresJGZuma was our leader.

MyANC needs @Duduzane__Zuma to reignite the future and no one can STOP the future. pic.twitter.com/P7ZI6fLlvC — Phelele_Gama ☸️ (@Phelele_Gama) December 3, 2020

I’m pretty sure Duduzane’s walk can cure Covid???? — Tiro Mokgothu (@__moghel) December 3, 2020

This Duduzane walk can cure unemployed serious. https://t.co/CBaJ4po8iZ — Mambo K (@Monehela10) January 12, 2020

Reminds me of that time when DA ladies ended up taking selfies with Duduzane when they were protesting again him. pic.twitter.com/lE0dJj8mPV — Clive_from_Randburg (@clivesibbs) November 13, 2020

It should be considered a sin that one man can be a complete package. Duduzane Zuma is a living, breathing and walking Zulu god????❤ pic.twitter.com/CvTWc0wXg8 — Phumeza???? Ndamase (@phusheee) December 2, 2020

Duduzane Zuma is exactly the man that girls think he is and men wish to be, he’s that guy???? pic.twitter.com/iZRF8j4ljX — It’s being Black for me????????‍♀️???????? (@Londiwe_Ntimba) December 2, 2020

Duduzane Zuma trends for just walking, imagine! https://t.co/0djf5siKIR — king of Confesssions Keith (@KaConfessor) December 2, 2020

There’s something about Duduzane Zuma’s walk that no man can walketh pic.twitter.com/6qqsy1tR4Q — GrootSuster (@GrootCstar) December 2, 2020

A fact is ,there is nothing Special about Duduzane Zuma b coz he is not a Soccer star , a Rugby star , not a Cricket star or an Athlete & he has no special talent The difference is that his Father is a former President and is rich & Duduzane is rich President Cyril Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/rzM3igjig1 — Chilo_10 ???????? (@Chilo79778272) December 3, 2020

One thing we won’t accept is to allow ⁦@Duduzane__Zuma⁩ to over shine us. That other gender will desert us and be swayed to him if we are not aware. We must challenge you brother ???????? pic.twitter.com/dUBBB5aPTz — Siyabonga Booysen (@SiyabongaBooys3) December 3, 2020

Good looking out chief. It’s a tough battle that we have to fight even if we might not win pic.twitter.com/SJOjId9sSA — Qbique (@RiseUpAfrica101) December 3, 2020

So y’all are saying Duduzane Zuma should become President because of his walk pic.twitter.com/qUhpJiMK8s — Qhama Dlula (@qhamadlula_) December 3, 2020

