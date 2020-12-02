Thuli Phongolo reignites Duduzane Zuma dating rumours

After singing the same tune last week and denying the dating rumours, actress Thuli Phongolo’s latest post on Duduzane Zuma has us questioning their denials.

In an interview in November, Zuma said he had never met the model and that there was no relationship between them. Thuli confirmed this on Twitter, saying she did not know him.

“She’s a beautiful young lady, I have only heard of her now. She’s doing her thing and all the best with whatever she is doing but I don’t know her, let’s just start there. Point number two, I’ve never met her. The third and obvious point is that I’ll categorically deny it,” Zuma said.

Thuli posted on her Instagram stories on Wednesday a video of Zuma dancing to a tune by Big Zulu Mali Eningi featuring Riky Rick. Loosely translated, it means “I wish I had a lot of money”.

There was a bit of a frenzy after she posted the video, including numerous comments from users questioning why she posted this video in particular.

As one user said “drink your water and mind your business”.

The businessman has been married to Shanice Stork since 2015 and the couple have one child together. However, Zuma has said he has not ruled out polygamy.

When asked by Mac G he said: “I’m a traditionalist at heart. I mean, the way life goes, life goes. At this point I’m not sure, I’m not trying to Flava Flav it. At the same time, it’s life, you know. We live life and we see how it progresses.”

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

