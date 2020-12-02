Is that Jub Jub’s daughter?

Speculation is rife that TV presenter and musician Jub Jub’s latest post on social media might be his daughter.

The host of Uyajola 9/9 hasn’t confirmed who the young girl is in the picture and the possible significance of it. He simple captioned it: “Pununus.”

Jub Jub has a son with singer Kelly Khumalo, Christian. On her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo on ShowMax, the Empini hitmaker gave an account of the distant relationship her son had with his father. She alleged that Jub Jub had not reached out nor had he seen his son in years.

People wondered if the image Jub Jub posted had any significance, suggesting a date with Christian should happen. Jub Jub was also pictured with DJ Sumbody in the same location.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele

