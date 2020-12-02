Celebs & viral 2.12.2020 01:08 pm

Is that Jub Jub’s daughter?

Citizen reporter
Is that Jub Jub’s daughter?

Picture: Instagram

Jub Jub also has a son with singer Kelly Khumalo, Christian.

Speculation is rife that TV presenter and musician Jub Jub’s latest post on social media might be his daughter.

The host of Uyajola 9/9  hasn’t confirmed who the young girl is in the picture and the possible significance of it. He simple captioned it: “Pununus.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub)


Jub Jub has a son with singer Kelly Khumalo, Christian. On her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo on ShowMax, the Empini hitmaker gave an account of the distant relationship her son had with his father. She alleged that Jub Jub had not reached out nor had he seen his son in years.

People wondered if the image Jub Jub posted had any significance, suggesting a date with Christian should happen. Jub Jub was also pictured with DJ Sumbody in the same location.

People comment on Jub Jub’s pictured with speculated daughter. Photo: Instagram

 

People commented on Jub Jub’s pictured. Picture: Instagram

People commented on Jub Jub’s pictured. Picture: Instagram

 

Fans really think Jub Jub’s is pictured with his daughter. Picture: Instagram

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 In historic first, UK to introduce Covid-19 vaccine next week

Courts A braai brings the town of Senekal back together

horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing

General Daily News Update: 2020 strikes again… this time it’s PowerBall

Covid-19 Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sector


today in print

Read Today's edition