Mlindo issues apology after falling off stage ‘while drunk’

Lindokuhle Mgedezi, known professionally as Mlindo the Vocalist has apologised for his “actions” after the musician was allegedly seen drunk on stage at the popular spot, Short Left, in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The South African singer and songwriter said he would not get into the details of his actions but he took full responsibility, as he had no one else but himself to blame.

Mlindo also promised that he would “act better and do better next time”.

Mlindo left fans shocked after videos of the him being carried off stage made their rounds on social media. It is alleged that the artist was drunk and could not keep his balance.

Many say that Mlindo’s drink might have been spiked. This is after another video was making its rounds on social media of the artist sipping from a glass handed to him from the crowd while he was preforming.

According to SowetanLIVE, Mlindo has denied being drunk at an event. He claims that he lost his balance due to an old knee injury

He said his knees had been giving him problems since he injured himself during a karate class while at primary school.

“I have a problem with my knees and the venue was packed and the stage was wet,” he said.

Meanwhile, in August this year, News24 reported that Mlindo “changed” homeless man Martin Mphelo’s life.

Mlindo reached out to Mphelo after he was spotted on the streets of Johannesburg singing Anthony Hamilton’s Pray for Me.

Mlindo said he had a song idea to do with him. This exposure later helped Mphelo to find a job and clothes offered to him by local designers.

