Celebs & viral 1.12.2020 02:01 pm

Who is Nota Baloyi and why is he trending?

Kaunda Selisho
Who is Nota Baloyi and why is he trending?

Popular DJ Ms Cosmo chats to Nota Baloyi during the 2020 episode of MTV Base's Hottest MCs countdown. Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

Baloyi is most popularly known as rapper Kwesta’s former manager and business partner.

South African cultural commentator and music industry insider Nota Baloyi has once again drawn the ire of the South African hip hop community.

This time after some claims he was heard making in a promo clip for the upcoming episodes of MTV Base’s Base Hottest MCs annual countdown.

“I don’t think Costa Titch has had more impact that Kamo Mphela,” said Nota, before adding that he considered the dance sensation to be a rapper.

When asked at a later stage why he’s trying to define South African hip hop into what he wants it to be, Baloyi claimed he started South Africa’s hip hop movement.

His comments immediately sparked a conversation among hip hop lovers, leading to many calling him disparaging names.

Other’s questioned his decision to label Kamo Mphela a rapper.

Based on his post-panel interview, Baloyi seemed very confident in his assertions.

Baloyi is most popularly known as rapper Kwesta’s former manager and business partner. However, he has been a staple in the South African hip hop industry for a while.

He currently works as the director of The Orchard South Africa – a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

He is also married to Afrosoul singer Berita.

The 2020 episode of MTV Base’s Hottest MCs countdown will air on 3 & 4 December 2020 at 5h30pm. Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

The MTV Base SA’s Hottest MCs 2020 will be broken down over two episodes, set to air on 3 December and 4 December at 5.30pm CAT.

READ NEXT: ‘A-Reece and Nasty C don’t truly represent SA hip hop’ – Nota

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’

Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash

World Biden names all-female senior communications team


today in print

Read Today's edition