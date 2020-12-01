Who is Nota Baloyi and why is he trending?

South African cultural commentator and music industry insider Nota Baloyi has once again drawn the ire of the South African hip hop community.

This time after some claims he was heard making in a promo clip for the upcoming episodes of MTV Base’s Base Hottest MCs annual countdown.

“I don’t think Costa Titch has had more impact that Kamo Mphela,” said Nota, before adding that he considered the dance sensation to be a rapper.

Nota is a joke ???????? pic.twitter.com/nR7a5sRNUX — Andrew (@Andrew_lawd) November 30, 2020

When asked at a later stage why he’s trying to define South African hip hop into what he wants it to be, Baloyi claimed he started South Africa’s hip hop movement.

His comments immediately sparked a conversation among hip hop lovers, leading to many calling him disparaging names.

The thing that annoys everyone. And they had to invite Nota ???????????????????? — Sakithi ???? (@Sizwesakithi_) December 1, 2020

I just caught the Base Hottest MC highlights and Nota is being a problem. Lmfaooo. I am going cry real tears if I miss this thing ????????. — Banyezus (@banyezus__) December 1, 2020

Other’s questioned his decision to label Kamo Mphela a rapper.

Nota calling Kamo Mphela a rapper has to be the biggest plot twist in the history of the genre???????????? https://t.co/xzCwu46NHz — L U N G E L O (@Lungelo_Wolf) December 1, 2020

All I know Kamo Mphela she can dance n change faces n saying day Shi Shi shi…n dat combo yaManikiniki What Nota says shes an MC am sure shes also shocked where she’s at pic.twitter.com/wCNwtlGcXZ — ???????? Magofrizah ???? (@SabzaMagofrizah) December 1, 2020

If Nota say Kamo mphela is a rapper then he should also consider abo Bontle smith,Babes wodumo and Tipcee as rappers too cz their style is the same — Anita Wine Lover Cakana (@anita_ckn) December 1, 2020

This must’ve been Nota’s reaction when he heard Amanikiniki pic.twitter.com/BKcyMiKfNf — Horny Unicorn???? (@psychopathicli5) December 1, 2020

Based on his post-panel interview, Baloyi seemed very confident in his assertions.

Things got really heated at the #HottestMC‘s panelist discussion. Kyeezi is saying one thing Nota is saying another????. Make sure to tune into channel 322 on the 3rd & 4th of December at 17:30 CAT to hear what the authority of Hip Hop had to say????????. pic.twitter.com/QZ5fi0SEbX — MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) December 1, 2020

Baloyi is most popularly known as rapper Kwesta’s former manager and business partner. However, he has been a staple in the South African hip hop industry for a while.

He currently works as the director of The Orchard South Africa – a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

He is also married to Afrosoul singer Berita.

The MTV Base SA’s Hottest MCs 2020 will be broken down over two episodes, set to air on 3 December and 4 December at 5.30pm CAT.

